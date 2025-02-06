Trump's remarks on Gaza draw wide criticism in Europe

Palestinian patients wait to leave for Rafah crossing at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on Feb. 1, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

BRUSSELS, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Tuesday regarding the Gaza Strip have drawn wide criticism in Europe, with European officials and experts underscoring the importance of the two-state solution.

Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are relocated elsewhere.

He made the remarks in a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without providing details about how to conduct a resettlement procedure.

"The EU (European Union) remains firmly committed to a two-state solution, which we believe is the only path to long-term peace for both Israelis and Palestinians," an EU spokesperson was quoted by local media as saying. "Gaza is an integral part of a future Palestinian state," the spokesperson added.

According to French presidential office Elysee, French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone talk on Wednesday with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and they stressed that "any forced displacement of the Palestinian population in Gaza or the West Bank would be unacceptable," pointing out that it would be a serious violation of international law and an obstacle to the two-state solution.

Displaced people are seen on their way home to the north of the Gaza Strip, near al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Jan. 28, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

The French ministry of foreign affairs said, "France will continue actively promoting the implementation of the two-state solution, which alone can guarantee long-term peace and security to Israelis and Palestinians."

French government spokeswoman Sophie Primas said Trump's statements on Gaza were "dangerous for stability and for the peace process."

"France is fully opposed to the displacement of populations," she said, adding, "We are sticking to our policy, which is: no displacement of populations, the search for a temporary ceasefire towards a peace process and a two-state solution."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock issued a statement on the future of the Gaza Strip, stressing that a solution must not be put in place without consulting Palestinians.

Displacing the Palestinian civilian population from Gaza would not only be a breach of international law, but it would also lead to new suffering and hatred, she said, adding that a two-state solution remains the only solution which will enable both Palestinians and Israelis to live in peace, security, and dignity.

Displaced people are seen on their way home in Gaza City, on Jan. 27, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

"For the Netherlands, there is no doubt: Gaza belongs to the Palestinians," said Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in a statement. "Our position is and remains unchanged: the Netherlands supports a two-state solution. That means an independent, viable Palestinian state alongside a safe Israel."

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said the forced displacement of Palestinians is an "unacceptable move that runs against international law and that would only increase tensions in the Middle East." She reiterated that borders must not be changed by force, and called for a two-state solution.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb underlined that Finland continues to support the two-state solution. "Finland supports the independence of countries, their self determination, independence and inviolability," Stubb said.

Trump's remarks regarding the Gaza Strip are "absurd, unachievable and unfair," Franjo Maletic, professor at the University North in Koprivnica, Croatia, told Xinhua. "In any case, they are against international law and destroy all the rules that are valid in the world," he said.

"Forcible displacement of the residents of Gaza is out of the question, because they deserve a Palestinian state and to decide their own destiny," Maletic added.

Displaced people are seen on their way home to the north of the Gaza Strip, near al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Jan. 27, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Trump's plans are "completely unrealistic" from a legal perspective, Marcel Brus, professor of public international law at the University of Groningen told Dutch news portal Nu.nl. "And from a human rights perspective, from the right of peoples to self-determination, from the principle of sovereignty, and so on, it's simply not feasible," Brus said.

