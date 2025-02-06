Presence of U.S. military bases in the Philippines exacerbates regional tensions: IPB official

Xinhua) 13:02, February 06, 2025

MANILA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- An official from the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Peace Bureau (IPB) on Wednesday called for the withdrawal of U.S. military bases from the Philippines, warning that their presence exacerbates regional tensions.

Speaking at a forum on Wednesday, IPB Executive Director Sean Conner said that the continued presence of U.S. military bases fosters hostility rather than security.

He urged peace advocates and civil society groups to take a stand, asserting that now is the time for bold action in pursuit of lasting peace.

"Rather than fueling an arms race, nations must invest in peace, mutual trust, and decisive climate action," Conner stressed.

