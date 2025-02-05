Spanish potter shapes fusion of Eastern and Western art in China's "porcelain capital"

Xinhua) 13:14, February 05, 2025

This photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a view of the Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue at night in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua)

NANCHANG, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- In the quiet of winter, the cherry trees in the courtyard have withered, yet the fruits continue to flourish in the porcelain works of Spanish ceramic artist Jaume Ribalta.

The 32-year-old artist, who has spent the past three years wandering through Jingdezhen, dubbed China's "porcelain capital", in Jiangxi Province, draws inspiration from his surroundings to craft pieces that seamlessly blend nature with artistry.

Ribalta settled in Xianghu Village, a hub for ceramic artists in Jingdezhen, where he established his studio and now feels at home, deeply immersed in the rhythms of rural Chinese life.

Amid the Spring Festival aura, Ribalta's studio courtyard hums with festive energy, as red lanterns sway among the greenery, festive paintings adorn the doors, and traditional decorations like spring couplets and Chinese knots complete the scene, marking a joyful celebration of the season.

"Over the years, I've created a Zodiac series of teacups, each featuring a different Chinese zodiac animal in my designs. Last year it was the dragon, and this year it's the snake," he explains. "I've grown to love this traditional Chinese cultural element and have continued to incorporate it into my work."

His studio is filled with Chinese elements -- antique furniture, a portrait of Confucius, and traditional ink landscape paintings -- each detail reflecting Ribalta's deep appreciation for Chinese culture.

"I learned Chinese painting from books, with masters like Qi Baishi serving as my 'teachers,'" he said. Beyond this, Ribalta has expertly fused his Spanish heritage with Chinese artistry, drawing inspiration from the black-and-white ceramic designs of his hometown, Barcelona. He employs traditional blue-and-white porcelain techniques to craft distinctive works that seamlessly blend Eastern and Western artistic styles.

Jingdezhen's history of ceramics spans over 2,000 years, and its role as an official and royal kiln elevated its porcelain-making techniques to the highest level in history. Driven by a passion for ceramics, thousands of foreign artists have migrated to Jingdezhen, a city with a population of less than 900,000, in recent years. During the peak period, there was one foreigner among every six migrants.

The open, inclusive and eclectic creative environment of Jingdezhen has allowed foreign drifters like Ribalta, despite initial language barriers, to quickly adapt to local life. For him, Jingdezhen is a vast cultural heritage, where every corner offers fertile ground for ceramic artistry.

In addition to the many ceramic studios nearby, Ribalta said another reason he was drawn to this particular village is its proximity to Jingdezhen Ceramic University.

"Engaging in conversations with young ceramic artists and students, exploring how to blend tradition with innovation, is key to keeping my inspiration alive," he said.

For Ribalta, Jingdezhen was the obvious choice for his ceramic art, as the city is like "an art utopia," boasting an omnipresent artistic atmosphere and a warm, free-spirited environment. However, creating individual ceramic pieces is not his sole ambition. He said that his goal for the year 2025 is to create a cultural landmark for the village.

He pulled up his design concept on his phone, explaining how blue-and-white porcelain could move beyond its traditional role as vessels and be repurposed as striking wall decorations.

"In Spain and Portugal, ceramics are often used in architectural decoration," he said. "China has many exquisite, large blue-and-white porcelain vases, but their application in architectural settings is relatively rare. I hope to integrate ceramics into architecture in a public space someday, creating a monumental scene that blends Chinese and Western cultures with my own hands."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)