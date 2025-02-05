Thai cabinet approves phase 2 of high-speed rail project to link Laos, China

Xinhua) 13:03, February 05, 2025

BANGKOK, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved the second phase of the high-speed rail project that will connect the Southeast Asian country with China through Laos, with completion expected in 2030.

Spanning five stations, the 357-km second phase of the railway will extend an under-construction segment linking the Thai capital Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima province to Nong Khai at the border with Laos, said Thai government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

The second phase also includes the construction of a logistics hub in the northeastern Nong Khai province, which will facilitate freight movement between Thailand's 1-meter gauge railway and the 1.435-meter standard gauge used in the China-Laos Railway, offering a one-stop service for cargo transfer, Jirayu said in a statement.

Following the cabinet approval, the project will proceed, taking into account the opinions of relevant agencies and complying with legal and regulatory requirements, with construction of the second phase set to begin in fiscal year 2025, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)