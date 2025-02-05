Holiday transactions by overseas tourists surge, clearing agencies report

Global Times) 11:27, February 05, 2025

Foreign tourists fill out entry registration cards at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Siqi)

In the first seven days of the Spring Festival holiday, from January 28 to Monday, the number of payment transactions made by overseas visitors to China processed by China UnionPay and NetsUnion Clearing Corp increased by 127.3 percent year-on-year, while the total amount processed by the two agencies grew by 93.54 percent, China Media Group reported on Tuesday, citing data from the People's Bank of China, the central bank.

The figures showcase the growing popularity of sightseeing in China thanks to the country's ramped-up efforts to expand visa-free visits.

During the holiday, spending by inbound travelers using Alipay grew by 1.5 times year-on-year, and the amount spent by visa-free travelers almost tripled, according to the latest data released by Alipay on Monday. And, the number of Chinese merchants doing business with foreign travelers doubled.

Meanwhile, more than 5,500 international flights landed in China in the first five days of the Spring Festival holiday, 1,400 more flights compared with the Spring Festival holiday last year, according to flight data platform Umetrip.com.

Shanghai has become a top pick for overseas travelers. As of 5 pm on Saturday, the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection cleared 41,000 overseas visitors entering China, among whom the number entering visa-free amounted to 22,000, the People's Daily reported on Monday.

Spending by overseas visitors to Shanghai increased by 28 percent year-on-year, and the number of transactions increased by 63 percent year-on-year from January 28 to Monday, the paper.cn reported on Tuesday.

A Shanghai-based white-collar worker surnamed Lü told the Global Times that she saw many overseas visitors in local communities when commuting to work on the subways.

Lü noted that she also witnessed foreign travelers lining up in small stores selling xiaolongbao (steamed soup dumplings) in the Jing'an district of Shanghai.

In addition to exploring modern cities, renowned Chinese historical and cultural resorts in cities such as Xi'an in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Luoyang in Central China's Henan Province, and Suzhou in East China's Jiangsu Province gained momentum among overseas visitors, Chinese travel agency Tongcheng Travel said in a statement sent to the Global Times.

