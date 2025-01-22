China’s domestic tourism gains momentum in 2024, marked by 5.615 billion tourist trips

Global Times) 14:01, January 22, 2025

Tourists take selfies at Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. The National Day holiday period, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China. (Photo/Xinhua)

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China said on Wednesday that domestic tourism boomed in 2024, with Chinese travelers making 5.615 billion domestic trips, up 724 million from a year earlier, marking a year-on-year growth of 14.8 percent, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The data reveals that urban residents made 4.37 billion trips, a 16.3 percent increase, while rural residents made 1.245 billion trips, a 9.9 percent rise.

Quarterly data shows, the first quarter recorded 1.419 billion trips, up 16.7 percent year-on-year; the second quarter saw 1.306 billion trips, an 11.8 percent increase; the third quarter reached 1.512 billion trips, up 17.2 percent; and the fourth quarter recorded 1.378 billion trips, with a growth of 13.2 percent.

In terms of spending, domestic tourists spent 5.75 trillion yuan ($790 billion) in 2024, up 840 billion yuan from 2023, marking a 17.1-percent increase.

Urban residents contributed 4.93 trillion yuan to total tourist spending, up 18.0 percent, while rural residents spent 830 billion yuan, up 12.2 percent.

