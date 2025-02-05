Xi holds talks with Kyrgyz president

Xinhua) 11:13, February 05, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov held talks in Beijing on Wednesday, pledging high-quality Belt and Road cooperation for more win-win outcomes.

Xi said China is willing to continue expanding its economic, trade and investment cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, and import more quality goods from the country.

China supports more Chinese enterprises in investing and starting businesses in Kyrgyzstan, and hopes that Kyrgyzstan will earnestly protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors, Xi said.

On enhancing connectivity, Xi said both countries should contribute to the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway with high standards and high quality, renovate and modernize existing ports simultaneously, and open more passenger and freight flights to facilitate the flow of people and goods.

He also called on both sides to create new drivers for growth by expanding cooperation on cross-border e-commerce, big data and artificial intelligence.

Japarov said his country will work with China to build the Belt and Road with high quality, ensure the success of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, and advance cooperation in industry, investment, trade, transportation, e-commerce and education.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)