Thousands of Lebanese march against Israeli occupation in S. Lebanon

Xinhua) 10:52, February 03, 2025

BEIRUT, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of Lebanese participated in mass marches on Sunday, advancing toward the outskirts of towns and villages still under Israeli occupation in the eastern and central sectors of southern Lebanon, according to a local official and media reports.

Demonstrators gathered near eight border villages, including Aitaroun, Blida, Mays El Jabal, Houla, Markaba, Adaisseh, Kafr Kila, and Rab al-Thalatheen, in a renewed push for Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon's territory.

Hassan Sheet, mayor of Kafr Kila, said the marches aimed to pressure authorities -- including the Lebanese army, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, and the five-member committee overseeing the ceasefire -- to take decisive steps toward reclaiming occupied Lebanese territory.

He said the border residents rallied to express their determination to return to their homes despite all challenges.

Demonstrators reached the outskirts of the border villages but retreated following directives from the Lebanese army.

Tensions flared up as Israeli forces responded to the demonstrations with warning shots and drones. According to Lebanon's National News Agency, an Israeli drone dropped stun grenades and fired warning shots at residents from the village of Yaroun, while Israeli forces also opened fire at protesters in Adaisseh. No injuries were reported.

The protests come as Lebanese citizens got frustrated by Israel's failure to meet the withdrawal deadline outlined in its ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The deal, which took effect on Nov. 27, 2024, stipulated that Israeli forces should withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days, allowing the Lebanese army to assume control of the border region and enforce a ban on armed presence south of the Litani River.

However, Israel announced late last month that it would not comply with the agreed withdrawal deadline and instead would proceed with the phased withdrawal in full coordination with the United States.

In response, Lebanon's caretaker government approved an extension of the initial 60-day ceasefire implementation until Feb. 18 but expressed its rejection of any attempts to further delay the process.

