Egyptians rally near Rafah crossing against displacement of Palestinians

Xinhua) 09:51, February 01, 2025

People rally against the displacement of Palestinians on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on Jan. 31, 2025. Thousands of people gathered on Friday near the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, the only channel linking Egypt with the Gaza Strip, to express opposition to the displacement of Palestinians. (Xinhua/Str)

CAIRO, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people gathered on Friday near the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, the only channel linking Egypt with the Gaza Strip, to express opposition to the displacement of Palestinians.

State-run Nile TV showed protestors waving Egyptian and Palestinian flags and raising placards that read "no to displacement."

The protestors included political figures from the Egyptian parliament and citizens who shouted chants of rejection of calls to relocate Palestinians from their land to Egypt and Jordan.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump insisted that Egypt and Jordan will comply with his controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to the two countries.

"They will do it ... We do a lot for them, and they're going to do it," Trump told reporters when asked if he would consider measures to pressure Cairo and Amman to accept his plan.

On Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said the displacement of Palestinians is an act of "injustice," in which Egypt will not participate.

