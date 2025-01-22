4 injured in stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, assailant reportedly Moroccan U.S. resident

Xinhua) 08:51, January 22, 2025

Israeli police work at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Jan. 21, 2025. Four people were injured late Tuesday in a stabbing attack in central Tel Aviv. The attacker, identified as a Moroccan-born U.S. permanent resident, was shot and "neutralized." (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Four people were injured late Tuesday in a stabbing attack in central Tel Aviv. The attacker, identified as a Moroccan-born U.S. permanent resident, was shot and "neutralized."

Police Spokesman Aryeh Doron said the assailant, trying to flee the scene, was shot by a civilian passerby, and was "neutralized."

Meanwhile, Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported that the suspect was killed and published photos of documents found on his body. The documents indicated he was born in Morocco in June 1995 and had held U.S. permanent resident status since September 2022 -- an uncommon profile among individuals involved in attacks targeting Israelis. The suspect had entered Israel three days before the attack.

Eli Bin, director-general of the Magen David Adom rescue service, said two people sustained moderate injuries and two others were lightly injured. All four were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The attack comes after a similar incident on Saturday, when a knife-wielding Palestinian man from the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm carried out a stabbing attack in southern Tel Aviv, seriously injuring a 28-year-old Israeli man. That assailant was shot and killed.

The attack occurred just hours after the military announced the launch of a "significant" operation in Jenin, a Palestinian city in the northern West Bank. At least eight people were killed, according to Palestinian health officials, two days after a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza, which ended 15 months of Israeli military operations in the enclave.

Israeli police and security personnel work at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Jan. 21, 2025. Four people were injured late Tuesday in a stabbing attack in central Tel Aviv. The attacker, identified as a Moroccan-born U.S. permanent resident, was shot and "neutralized." (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

The body of the attacker is transferred to a vehicle at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Jan. 21, 2025. Four people were injured late Tuesday in a stabbing attack in central Tel Aviv. The attacker, identified as a Moroccan-born U.S. permanent resident, was shot and "neutralized." (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

Israeli police stand guard at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Jan. 21, 2025. Four people were injured late Tuesday in a stabbing attack in central Tel Aviv. The attacker, identified as a Moroccan-born U.S. permanent resident, was shot and "neutralized." (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

Israeli security forces work at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Jan. 21, 2025. Four people were injured late Tuesday in a stabbing attack in central Tel Aviv. The attacker, identified as a Moroccan-born U.S. permanent resident, was shot and "neutralized." (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)