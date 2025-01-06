Israel denies receiving hostage list from Hamas

Xinhua) 08:47, January 06, 2025

JERUSALEM, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday that Hamas has not provided a name list of Israeli hostages to be released.

"Hamas has not transferred a name list of (Israeli) hostages so far," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, denying previous media reports, which, citing a Hamas official, said the group agreed to release 34 hostages.

Meanwhile, Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported on Sunday that Mossad chief David Barnea will travel tomorrow to Qatar to take part in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said Palestinian factions need a week to prepare and deliver a list of Israeli hostages for exchange during the first phase of a possible ceasefire deal.

