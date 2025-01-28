Chinese medical team provides free health checkups to rural community in South Sudan

Xinhua) 10:17, January 28, 2025

JUBA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 12th batch of the Chinese medical team recently visited Juba Nabari, a local village north of Juba, the capital of South Sudan, to provide free medical checkups and treatment to hundreds of ailing patients.

Fauzia Lotombiko, a 50-year-old mother of eight, was one of several patients who braved the sweltering heat to seek treatment under a mango shed. The Chinese doctors provided Lotombiko with medication to regulate her blood pressure and relieve some back pain.

Since 2014, Lotombiko has endured immense back pain after a fall, and her condition worsened when she was later diagnosed with high blood pressure. This condition has robbed her of the ability to do normal chores and forced her to stay at home.

"The arrival of the Chinese doctors in my home village gave me hope of recovery. In addition to giving me essential medicines, they also gave me advice," Lotombiko said Saturday.

James Jada, 41, brought his daughter to the Chinese medical team. He said he had given up trying to find proper treatment for her severe flu and cough, which had been going on since last November.

Jada said he was hopeful that his daughter's condition would improve with the medication he was given to treat her. The doctors did a complete physical exam on Jada's daughter before recommending the medication.

"I thank the Chinese doctors for taking care of my daughter. I hope that my daughter's condition will improve, and I believe that healing is not instantaneous, but a process," said Jada.

Pierina Abraham Norah, a 50-year-old woman who suffered from severe back and joint pain, was visited at home by Chinese doctors to assess her condition. She thanked the Chinese doctors for their compassion for the needy in her community.

Natalie Kon Justine, Abraham's son, who organized the arrival of the Chinese medical team to conduct outreaches in his village, commended them for reducing the burden of disease in his community.

"This village has a good number of health clinics, but they are very expensive, and many citizens cannot easily afford the cost of treatment at these private health facilities around here," Justine said. "This medical outreach has eased the burden of treatment for many families because the medicines provided by the Chinese doctors are effective."

Du Changyong, leader of the 12th batch of the Chinese medical team, said the visit to Juba Nabari was aimed at implementing the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the program of "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" to provide medical services to people at the grassroots level.

According to Du, the 12th batch of the Chinese medical team arrived in South Sudan in September 2024, and they have already served 6,300 outpatients, carried out 64 surgical operations, and treated 441 patients in critical condition. The team has also provided traditional Chinese medicine treatment to 1,200 patients, carried out laboratory tests on 850 patients, provided image testing to 800 patients, and introduced the new medical technology used at the Juba Teaching Hospital.

In early December 2024, the 12th batch of the Chinese medical team provided medical outreach services to hundreds of patients in Lobonok town on the outskirts of Juba.

