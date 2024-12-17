China donates nearly 1,000 tonnes of emergency food to support vulnerable people in South Sudan

Xinhua) 13:06, December 17, 2024

JUBA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday donated nearly 1,000 tonnes of emergency food assistance to South Sudan to support displaced persons due to floods, and Sudanese refugees and returnees who recently fled the ongoing conflict in neighboring Sudan.

The Chinese government donated food aid in the form of rice and wheat, which will be distributed in the 10 states and three administrative areas, and some will go to orphanages in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

During a ceremony in Juba, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Ma Qiang said the East African country's economic development and improvement of people's livelihoods are facing serious challenges due to the impact of floods, disruption of oil production, and severe food insecurity.

Part of the rice and wheat donated by the Chinese government will be distributed to these affected households and returnees from neighboring countries to meet their urgent needs, which will help alleviate the current food shortages and rising food prices in South Sudan.

"Today, China officially hands over nearly 1,000 tonnes of humanitarian emergency food aid to South Sudan, expecting to bring hope and safety to our friends," Ma said, adding that China has been actively supporting the peace process and socio-economic development of South Sudan by building facilities such as hospitals, schools, roads, bridges and airports, providing humanitarian assistance, compiling textbooks for primary and middle school students, providing teaching supplies, and supporting the youth and women capacity building.

South Sudanese Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Albino Akol Atak said 60 percent of the consignment comprising 500 tonnes of wheat and 480 tonnes of rice will go to the 10 states, 25 percent to the returnees in Central Equatoria State, and 15 percent to the orphanages and other vulnerable groups in Juba.

"Today, we are receiving this consignment as another support to our vulnerable people, and this time we are targeting 1.4 million people affected by floods across South Sudan. This also will support those who are arriving from Sudan. We have now reached almost a million people," he said.

The minister said Juba earlier this year received a consignment of tents from China that supported vulnerable people, especially those who have been displaced internally, and those who have been returning due to the conflict that erupted in Sudan in 2023.

Deputy Chairperson of the South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission Santino Bol Muoter said the food assistance has come at a critical moment when the country is grappling with the worst humanitarian crisis due to a combination of climatic shocks, conflicts, and flooding.

"We acknowledge that this support always comes at the right time to help our people. South Sudan has been hit hard, and our level of food insecurity stands at 57 percent of the population. We have also received an influx of over 800,000 people forced out of Sudan, both refugees and South Sudanese, who were hosted in Sudan and are now being hosted in various states. These people need our support, and this food assistance has come at a critical time," Muoter said.

Muoter noted that this is the eighth consecutive year that China has supported vulnerable people in South Sudan.

