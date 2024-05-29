Home>>
Chinese peacekeepers treat the wounded in South Sudan
(China Military Online) 15:54, May 29, 2024
Assigned by the United Nations, the 14th batch of Chinese Peacekeeping Level-2 Hospital to UNMISS dispatches a medical team to Turalei by helicopter to treat the wounded in an emergency on May 11, 2024. The picture shows two Chinese medical peacekeepers supporting the injured to board the helicopter. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Haoyu)
