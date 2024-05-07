Chinese-bulit Jur River Bridge handed over to South Sudan

Xinhua) 09:37, May 07, 2024

JUBA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The recently finished Jur River Bridge, also known as the Clement Mboro Bridge, was handed over to the South Sudanese government by the Chinese embassy on Monday.

The new bridge, located in Western Bahr el-Ghazal state, has a designed length of 240 meters and a width of 14 meters, and spans a total of 1,480 meters.

Minister of Roads and Bridges Simon Mijok Mijak said during the handover ceremony held in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, that the modern bridge built since 2021 by Chinese firm Tianyuan Company Limited will "stand as the symbol of our true, unshakable friendship between China and South Sudan."

Meanwhile, he asked the Chinese government to continue funding the development of important infrastructure in the nation, adding that they would like to see Chinese companies involved in the building of a massive corridor that would connect South Sudan with Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Sarah Cleto Hassan, governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State, said the Clement Mboro Bridge will play a very important role in fostering peace and improving security across the country.

"There are enormous needs for infrastructure development in South Sudan, but this may not happen without stability in the country. It has always seemed that bridges are among the most powerful and important symbols in human society, symbols of connection, cooperation and harmony. When peace and healing come, then it is the construction and rehabilitation of bridges that mark our progress," Hassan said.

The governor said that building roads and bridges will spur sustainable peace and contribute toward the economic development of the country.

Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Ma Qiang said that the transportation industry, when properly developed, plays a fundamental and strategic role in driving economic and social development.

He said Wau, the capital of Western Bahr El Ghazal, where the bridge is constructed has the advantageous geographical location, abundant resources and unique development conditions, but its economic potential is being restrained due to limited infrastructure.

"After the completion of the bridge, it will save time for crossing the Jur River, connect people on both sides, increase employment opportunities, and inject new vitality into the local economic and social development," Ma said.

"The Clement Mboro Bridge is one of the fruits nourished by the Belt and Road Initiative between China and South Sudan. It realizes both the infrastructure connectivity and heart-to-heart links between the two countries," he added.

