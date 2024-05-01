Arabic version of book about Xi's elaborations on BRI promoted in UAE

Xinhua)

ABU DHABI, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A promotion event for the Arabic version of a book that brings together Chinese President Xi Jinping's elaborations on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Over 100 representatives from China and Arab countries attended the event held on Monday.

Ali bin Tamim, director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, hailed in a speech the BRI as one of the greatest initiatives in the 21st century.

He stressed that, within the framework of tolerance and win-win values, the book serves as a beacon on the Silk Road in the contemporary era, by promoting dialogues among different civilizations and ties between the Arab and Chinese peoples.

The book, containing the treasures of human knowledge and cultural exchanges, will continue to contribute to promoting the friendship and prosperity between the UAE and China, he added.

Mohammed Ali, director of the UAE Trends Research Center, praised the book for being highly theoretical and practical, adding that the BRI is one of the most significant global initiatives raised by Xi.

The UAE, as an important link in global trade connectivity, has been playing a critical role in BRI construction due to its location at the intersection of the Belt and Road, he said.

Du Zhanyuan, president of China International Communications Group (CICG), said the book has collected President Xi's important manuscripts on the Belt and Road construction, vividly and accurately recording the development, connotation and implementation path of the initiative.

It is the authoritative book for Arab readers to understand the BRI, he added.

The promotion event, jointly sponsored by the CICG and the Chinese embassy in the UAE, was co-hosted by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center.

