China cultural center opens in South Sudan

Xinhua) 13:08, January 10, 2025

JUBA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese language and culture center opened Thursday at the University of Juba, the leading institution of higher education in South Sudan.

Robert Mayom Deng, vice chancellor of the university, said the center, which contains a solar e-classroom, will offer Chinese language lessons and host cultural exchange activities.

"This solar e-classroom is an integrated space with 40 desks and chairs; it has an interactive flat panel, solar-powered lighting and air conditioning, so the students who are going to use it will never find a place more comfortable than this one," Mayom said during the handover ceremony in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

He encouraged university students to make full use of the facility, which is not available in other universities across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Ma Qiang said education is a focal point of exchange and cooperation between the people of the two countries, adding that South Sudan and China, bonded by shared historical experiences and development aspirations, have seen their diplomatic relationship flourish over the past 13 years.

"China's commitment is evident through the construction of several primary and secondary schools in South Sudan, the training of over 5,000 professionals across various fields, and the provision of hundreds of scholarships for South Sudanese students to study in China," Ma said.

He noted that the second phase of the China-Aided Technical Cooperation Project in Education, launched in December 2021, has been a significant milestone, contributing millions of textbooks in key subjects such as English, mathematics, and science.

"The Chinese Embassy places great importance on strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the University of Juba, including offering opportunities for management training in China to enhance the university's capability," Ma said.

Since 2021, the embassy has funded the "Chinese Ambassador Award" four times, supporting academically excellent and financially disadvantaged students as well as outstanding teachers, said the ambassador.

