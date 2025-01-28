Cultural traditions shine at Spring Festival reception in Brunei

Xinhua) 10:16, January 28, 2025

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Brunei hosted the 2025 Spring Festival Reception on Sunday, featuring Chinese calligraphy, lion dances, Chinese classical music, and other cultural traditions.

The event was held in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei, with over 400 guests from all walks of life. Guests watched traditional Chinese cultural demonstrations and performed calligraphy together to extend their best wishes for the Spring Festival.

Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo delivered warm regards and thanked the guests for their efforts over the past year in actively promoting China-Brunei relations, stressing that bilateral ties have reached a new starting point.

He pledged that the Chinese side will work with the Brunei side to push forward bilateral relations in the direction of building a community with a shared future between the two nations.

Brunei's Legislative Council member Queenie Chong Chin Yee said in her speech that the recognition of the Spring Festival by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity has lent the celebration global significance.

"Five thousand years of cultural traditions continue to thrive. We must now shoulder the responsibility to carry them forward," she said.

