China-Brunei joint venture launches solar energy project

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Hengyi Industries Sdn. Bhd., a petrochemical joint venture between Brunei and China, launched a solar energy project in Brunei on Wednesday.

Qiu Jianlin, Chairman of China's Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co. Ltd. and Hengyi Industries, said that "the project is not only a key initiative for our company in the field of renewable energy but also a substantial contribution to the development of sustainable energy in Brunei."

The "Project Sustainable Integration of Natural and Renewable Energy" (Project SINAR) is set to install solar photovoltaic (PV) panels at Pulau Muara Besar (PMB) in stages, according to Hengyi Industries.

The project will be implemented in three stages. The first stage involves installing solar PV panels on building rooftops, car sheds, and open areas at PMB. Upon the completion of the three stages, the total installed capacity will reach 476 megawatt peak (MWp), Qiu said.

Hengyi Industries is a petrochemical joint venture between Zhejiang Hengyi Group and Damai Holdings, a subsidiary under the Brunei government's Strategic Development Capital Fund. Brunei targets achieving at least 200 MWp of solar energy capacity by 2025.

