China-Brunei military cooperation part of strategic cooperative partnership: defense attaché

Xinhua) 09:14, July 29, 2022

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The military cooperation between China and Brunei is an important part of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Defense Attaché of the Chinese Embassy Dai Qilin said on Thursday.

Speaking at a reception marking the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), Dai said China is committed to peaceful development and pursues an independent foreign policy of peace and a defensive national defense policy.

"The PLA will resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests, and promote world peace and development," Dai told the guests at the reception.

He also said the PLA and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) have always maintained friendly and cooperative relations.

"China is ready to work with Brunei to actively implement the consensus reached by the leaders of two countries, expand cooperation in high-level exchanges, institutional dialogue and professional exchanges, and enrich the connotation of bilateral strategic cooperative partnership," Dai said.

About 100 guests from the Brunei government, armed forces, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Chinese societies in Brunei attended the event, including RBAF's Acting Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Sharif.

