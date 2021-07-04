Brunei reports imported COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 15:32, July 04, 2021

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Brunei reported an imported COVID-19 case on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 262.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, Case 262 is a 48-year-old woman who arrived in the country from Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 27. She started experiencing symptoms of cough, headache and high fever on July 1.

Investigation and contact tracing have confirmed 23 close contacts for this case.

The new case is being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center with eight other active cases, who are all in a stable condition.

With the detection of the case, a total of 121 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 423 days without local COVID-19 infections.

There have been a total of 250 recovered patients and three deaths reported from COVID-19 so far in the country.

