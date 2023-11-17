Brunei delegation joins int'l physical fitness conference in China

Xinhua) 18:40, November 17, 2023

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A three-member Bruneian delegation is participating in the inaugural China-ASEAN International Conference on Physical Fitness and Health Promotion at Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, running until Nov. 19.

Organized by the China Institute of Sports Science, the conference encompasses diverse topics, including research findings, physical fitness surveillance, and health promotion through sports.

According to the local daily Borneo Bulletin on Friday, Haji Mohammad Azrin from Brunei's Ministry of Education is set to deliver a presentation during the conference.

The other two delegation members are from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

