Cambodian PM lauds Chinese people for contributions to kingdom's development in New Year greeting message

Xinhua) 11:48, January 27, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has admired Chinese people and Cambodians of Chinese descent for making contributions to the development of the Southeast Asian country.

In a message to greet the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, Manet said the peoples of Cambodia and China have always stuck together through thick and thin since ancient times.

"On the occasion of the traditional Chinese New Year, the Year of the Snake, which will fall on Jan. 29, 2025, I'd like to congratulate and join in the fun with all Chinese people and Cambodians of Chinese descent, who have always shared weal and woe with us since ancient times," he said.

"I'd like to extend my particular thanks to the Federation of Khmer Chinese in Cambodia, Chinese people, and all Cambodians of Chinese descent around the world for having always contributed to Cambodia's development, which has achieved the most satisfactory results," Manet added.

The prime minister also encouraged them to continue to support the Cambodian government's development policies and to contribute "more actively" to boosting the national economy to higher growth.

Seun Sam, a policy analyst at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said the government and people of China have greatly contributed to Cambodia's socio-economic development and poverty alleviation.

He said, according to Cambodia's official reports, China was the largest investor and trading partner of Cambodia in 2024. Moreover, China was the third-biggest source of foreign tourists to the kingdom.

"On top of these, China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has offered tremendous benefits to Cambodia, providing the most trusted resources to help develop Cambodia," he told Xinhua on Monday.

"The Cambodian government and people are getting the best outcomes from the BRI's flagship projects such as the Sihanoukville Special Economy Zone, Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, and Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, among others," he added.

Speaking of the Chinese New Year, Sam said that a lot of Cambodian people celebrate the Spring Festival because they are of Chinese descent and the occasion is also a good time for family reunion.

"Cambodia and China are not only trusted friends by geopolitics, but also brothers and sisters by nature because many Cambodian people have Chinese ancestors as Chinese have been present in Cambodia since ancient times," he said.

Diep Sophal, a history professor at the University of Cambodia, said the Chinese New Year is broadly celebrated in Cambodia, particularly among Cambodians living in urban areas.

"Days prior to the New Year, Cambodian people of Chinese descent always clean and decorate their houses with red color paper-cuts, flowers, red lanterns and Chinese couplets," he told Xinhua.

"People believe that the celebrations will bring them good luck, fortunes and happiness throughout the new year," he added.

Sophal, who is also a Cambodian of Chinese descent, said the Spring Festival is a special occasion for Cambodians with Chinese ancestry to honor their ancestors and enjoy family gatherings.

"Celebrating the Chinese New Year here not only further deepens the bonds of fraternal friendship between the peoples of Cambodia and China, but also reflects the kingdom's respect for cultural diversity and freedom of belief," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)