China key importer of Cambodia's agricultural products: spokesperson

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia exported 11.6 million tons of agricultural products to international markets in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 3.2 percent, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Tuesday.

Im Rachna, who is also a MAFF undersecretary of state, said the kingdom earned a total revenue of 4.79 billion U.S. dollars from the commodity exports last year, a year-on-year rise of 3 percent.

Main agricultural items for exports included rice, rubber, cassava, mangoes, fresh bananas, pepper, cashew nuts, longan, corn, and palm oil, among others.

Rachna said Vietnam, Thailand, China, South Korea and European countries are the main importers of Cambodia's agricultural produce.

"Cambodia sees China as a huge market for the kingdom's agricultural produce," she told Xinhua.

"The purchase of our agricultural products by China and other friendly countries have significantly contributed to the development of Cambodia's agriculture and provided great benefits to our people, particularly farmers," she added.

Agriculture is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economic growth in addition to garment, footwear and travel goods export, tourism, and construction and real estate.

