3rd batch of 44 new freight wagons purchased from China arrives in Cambodia

Xinhua) 09:45, January 15, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The third batch of 44 new freight wagons purchased from China arrived in Cambodia on Tuesday, bringing the total number of delivered freight wagons to the kingdom to 140, said the operator of Cambodia's railway.

The Royal Railway Plc., a part of Royal Group, said in a news release that this latest addition to Royal Railway's fleet represented a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to delivering efficient and reliable rail freight services across the Southeast Asian country.

"The addition of these new wagons underscores Royal Railway's dedication to developing Cambodia's rail infrastructure, with a focus on increasing capacity, improving efficiency, and strengthening its position as a key player in the country's logistics and transportation sector," the news release said.

Royal Railway, as the sole rail transport service provider in Cambodia, has been a vital part of the nation's logistics network since it commenced operations in 2010, following the successful rehabilitation of both the southern and northern railway lines.

The 44 wagons were part of a larger order of 221 flat wagons, the news release said, adding that the first batch of 60 wagons and the second batch of 36 wagons were delivered to the kingdom in December last year.

