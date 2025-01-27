New direct shipping route booster of China-Europe trade

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2025 shows the "KAWA Ningbo" cargo ship of the "China-Europe Express" in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. The first container ship of the "China-Europe Express", the fastest direct route connecting Europe and China's Yangtze River Delta region, arrived at its destination at the Jade Weser Port in Wilhelmshaven on Friday. (Xinhua/Shan Weiyi)

Unlike traditional shipping routes, the "China-Europe Express" is a direct maritime route providing "point-to-point" service without intermediate stops, reducing the shipment time of 45 days in the past to just 26 days.

WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- It was a crisp Friday morning when the Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven (CTW) buzzed with activity as the first container ship of the "China-Europe Express" arrived at the port.

Containers emblazoned with the logo of the fastest direct route connecting Europe and China's Yangtze River Delta region were lifted by cranes as vehicles zipped across the terminal moving the containers to their designated spots.

The bustling scene after the arrival of KAWA NINGBO, the inaugural vessel of this groundbreaking shipping route, marked not only a milestone of the maritime logistics but also a commitment to strengthening China-Europe ties.

What makes the route stand out is the remarkably reduced travel time between Ningbo, a bustling port city in China's Zhejiang Province, and Wilhelmshaven, Germany's only deep-water port.

Unlike traditional shipping routes, the "China-Europe Express" is a direct maritime route providing "point-to-point" service without intermediate stops, reducing the shipment time of 45 days in the past to just 26 days.

For industries like automotive, lithium batteries, and solar energy, where time-sensitive, high-value goods are the norm, this efficiency can be a game-changer.

"The world is becoming increasingly interconnected, and supply chain reliability is more critical than ever," said Frank Doods, state secretary in the Lower Saxony Ministry of Economics, Transport, Construction, and Digitization, during a ceremony celebrating the route's operation.

"This fast lane is of particular importance in times when supply chain logistics are crucial for all players. It's not just about competition, it's about creating real added value, especially where speed is essential," he said.

Stressing that the Wilhelmshaven and the Jade Weser Port play a crucial role in Europe's trade landscape, Doods said, "We are taking on a central role in the North Range of Europe, and this partnership with China is a huge benefit for both sides." He voiced his optimism about the future, citing the route's "unparalleled efficiency and speed."

"Ningbo and Wilhelmshaven are 13,800 km apart -- a journey that would take 133 days on foot," said Carsten Feist, mayor of Wilhelmshaven. "But this distance is not a barrier; it's an opportunity to learn from one another and build trust."

"In today's unsettled world, both economically and politically, such economic connections can create not only trust and friendship but also ensure peace," he said. "This is a unique selling point for our port and our region."

The "China-Europe Express" has been launched at a pivotal moment for global trade as traditional shipping routes have been disrupted by geopolitical tensions.

Many vessels are now forced to take longer routes, extending travel times to 50-60 days. For industries undergoing rapid transformation, such delays are untenable.

Maud Lau, managing director of KAWA SHIPPING, the operator of the route, explained the rationale behind the new service. "Many Chinese companies, especially those in high-value sectors like automotive, lithium batteries, and solar energy, require faster delivery time."

"With this 26-day direct service, we are offering something unprecedented in the industry," Lau said, stressing that the route will play a very significant role in global trade.

Lau told Xinhua that the monthly sailings in the first half of this year made by the "China-Europe Express" will be changed into bi-weekly sailings in the second half. Eventually the route will be expanded to include trans-shipments to the East Coast of the United States via Wilhelmshaven.

For Wilhelmshaven, the arrival of the KAWA NINGBO marks the beginning of a new chapter.

"This is a great development for our port and our region," said Marc-Oliver Hauswald, managing director of Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven. "It's a testament to what we can achieve when we work together."

Michael Blach, president of Eurogate Group, operator of the Container Terminal in Wilhelmshaven, shared with Xinhua his confidence about the future of the new route.

Highlighting the superior nautical conditions, modern terminal facilities, and efficient sea-rail intermodal services of Wilhelmshaven, he said the smooth port operations and inland transportation here will enable the express service to stimulate trade activities between Europe and China.

"China's Belt and Road Initiative has created vast opportunities for port cooperation between China and Europe, and we welcome and remain open to Chinese investment," Blach said.

