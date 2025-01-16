WGDO conference taps China-Europe green cooperation

Xinhua) 13:03, January 16, 2025

BRUSSELS, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The World Green Design Organization (WGDO) has emphasized the importance of green design in fostering sustainability and advancing China-Europe cooperation during its annual conference, which concluded in Brussels on Tuesday.

Discussions focused on integrating innovative green strategies to tackle global climate challenges and strengthen collaborative efforts in sustainable development.

Jo Leinen, former chair of the European Parliament's delegation for relations with China, highlighted China's leadership in electric vehicle production technology and Europe's expertise in sustainable design across sectors such as electronics, textiles, lithium batteries, and plastics.

"China and Europe have to cooperate and not confront each other," Leinen said, suggesting that the WGDO could serve as a vital platform for driving green innovation and addressing shared environmental issues.

The conference was held against the backdrop of intensifying climate impacts, as the European Union's (EU) climate watchdog confirmed last week that 2024 was the warmest year globally since records began in 1850.

Janos Pasztor, former United Nations assistant secretary-general on climate change, warned of the escalating crisis, saying, "These impacts remind us that climate change is not a distant threat. It is an unfolding crisis." He urged the strategic integration of green design concepts to build resilience and sustainability for the future.

Zhu Jing, minister of the Chinese Mission to the EU, underscored the role of green design in achieving global sustainability goals. Marking the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations, Zhu called for deeper collaboration to advance green and low-carbon transitions worldwide and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Founded in Brussels in 2013, the WGDO is the first global non-profit organization dedicated to promoting green design.

