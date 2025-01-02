1st China-Europe freight train of 2025 departs from Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:55, January 02, 2025

A China-Europe freight train bound for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, awaits departure at Xi'an International Port Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2024. Departing early Wednesday morning, the train was the first China-Europe freight train starting its journey from Xi'an in 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

