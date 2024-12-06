Europe, China "complementary" in green transition: Italian expert
ROME, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Europe and China are "complementary on the path to green transition," Paolo Guerrieri, president of the Centro Europa Ricerche (CER) scientific committee, said in an interview with Xinhua on Thursday.
Guerrieri said China sees green transition "as an opportunity to modernize its industry," and Europe and China need to maintain ongoing dialogue.
CER, a Rome-based think tank specializing in applied economics, released a report on Thursday, analyzing energy transition in Italy, Europe, and China.
Highlighting China's achievements in wind and solar power generation, the report says that in 2023 China saw a 66 percent increase in wind energy production from a year earlier.
China is expected to double its wind and solar power production faster than Europe, the report said.
