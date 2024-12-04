China-Europe freight train service hits milestone as 100,000th train arrives in Germany

This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2024 shows the 100,000th China-Europe freight train at Duisburg Intermodal Terminal (DIT) in Duisburg, Germany. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

DUISBURG, Germany, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 100,000th China-Europe freight train arrived in Duisburg, Germany on Tuesday morning, marking a historic milestone for this rail link.

The train, X8083, which had departed from Chongqing, China, arrived at Duisburg's terminal at 9:10 a.m. local time, carrying electronics, industrial parts, and household appliances. The train's cargo was quickly unloaded for distribution to various destinations across Europe.

Duisburg, once known for its steel industry, is now a prominent trade gateway between Europe and Asia. The freight trains, often referred to as "steel camels," are a critical component of this transformation. The trains carry a variety of European goods when they go back.

A staff member walks past a container aboard the 100,000th China-Europe freight train at Duisburg Intermodal Terminal (DIT) in Duisburg, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

"The service has enhanced transport efficiency and trade ties, showcasing the Belt and Road Initiative's role in fostering connectivity," said Chang Haitao, acting consul general of China in Dusseldorf, during a reception at Duisburg's terminal to mark the milestone.

Looking ahead, Chang emphasized the service's potential to further promote collaboration and progress. "The China-Europe freight train will remain a catalyst for openness and partnership, fueling enhanced connectivity across Eurasia and fostering sustained global economic development," he noted.

"The train connection has definitely led to a win-win situation for both countries," Markus Teuber, China affairs commissioner of the City of Duisburg said, adding that he is confident that the service will continue to thrive, as its benefits for imports and exports remain strong, and more companies are recognizing its value.

This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2024 shows the 100,000th China-Europe freight train at Duisburg Intermodal Terminal (DIT) in Duisburg, Germany. (Photo by Zhu Xuan/Xinhua)

Markus Bangen, CEO of Duisburger Hafen AG (Duisport), a German company running the port of Duisburg, said the railway service is strengthening ties between Europe and China, opening up a new international transport market that benefits both economies. Duisburg is steadily growing as a key stop along the route, attracting investment, creating job opportunities and driving growth in the logistics sector, he added.

Since 2016, annual train operations have surged from 1,702 trips to over 17,000 trips, with transit times steadily improving, said Tian Zhongyu, general manager of China Railway Container Transport Co., Ltd. Europe Subsidiary, noting that the time required to complete 10,000 trains has also decreased from 90 months to just six months.

Staff members pose for a group photo as they welcome the arrival of the 100,000th China-Europe freight train at Duisburg Intermodal Terminal (DIT) in Duisburg, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Duisburg Port has attracted over 100 logistics companies and created more than 20,000 jobs since the trains began operating, Tian added.

The service has boosted economic development in regions along the route.

