First China-Europe Express cargo ship completes maiden voyage

Xinhua) 08:43, January 26, 2025

WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The first container ship of the "China-Europe Express", the fastest direct route connecting Europe and China's Yangtze River Delta region, arrived at its destination at the Jade Weser Port in Wilhelmshaven on Friday.

The "KAWA Ningbo" cargo ship, carrying over 1700 containers of new-energy and other high-value goods, completed its non-stop voyage in 26 days, well below the shipment time of 45 days in the past.

"The launch of the 'China-Europe Express' route not only provides convenience for the exchange of goods between China and Europe, but also plays a positive role in stabilizing the global product and supply chains, vividly interpreting the profound connotation of jointly building the 'Belt and Road,'" remarked Cong Wu, consul general of the Chinese General Consulate in Hamburg at a ceremony marking the completion of the voyage.

Cong further emphasized that the steady development of this new route would undoubtedly create new cooperation opportunities for both regions and inject fresh vitality into bilateral economic growth.

Frank Doods, State Secretary in the Lower Saxony Ministry of Economics, Transport, Construction and Digitization, praised the route for bringing rich development opportunities to the city of Wilhelmshaven where the port is located and the broader Lower Saxony. He also expressed optimism about deepening economic ties between Germany and China.

This milestone route was established through a partnership agreement signed at the China International Import Expo last year. The maiden voyage departed from east China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port on Dec. 30. The route is set to operate on a monthly basis, enabling regular freight exchange between China and Europe.

