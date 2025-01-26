Slovenia sees increasing Chinese tourists in 2024
LJUBLJANA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The number of Chinese tourists rose by 68 percent in Slovenia in 2024, the data of the country's Statistical Office revealed on Friday.
In 2024, 58,471 Chinese tourists visited the country, up from 34,767 a year before, the data showed.
Overall, the number of foreign tourists to Slovenia rose by 8.5 percent to over 5 million. Most foreign tourists were from Germany, Italy, Austria and Croatia, the office said in a report.
"When looking at tourist overnight stays, the year 2024 surpassed the previously most successful year of 2023," the office said, adding that the number of tourist overnight stays rose by 5 percent in 2024.
Most foreign tourists visited the capital Ljubljana, as well as mountainous resort Bled and the seaside city of Piran.
Tourism accounted for almost 13 percent of gross domestic product in Slovenia, according to authorities.
