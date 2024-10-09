Slovenian auto industry seeks stronger ties with China amid green transition

LJUBLJANA, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Slovenian car parts suppliers showcased their offerings on Tuesday during a meeting aimed at fostering stronger business cooperation with Chinese car manufacturers.

The event, held in Ljubljana, focused on expanding ties between the two nations in the automotive sector.

"The global car industry is at a historic turning point due to the transition towards a carbon-neutral society," said Slovenian Economy Minister Matjaz Han. He emphasized that while this shift presents challenges, it also opens up numerous business opportunities.

Han noted that Slovenia was one of the few EU countries to oppose the European Commission's recent push for tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. "We made this decision not for China, but for Slovenia," he explained. "After consultations with industry stakeholders and our major partners, we took what I believe is the only right step at this moment."

Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia, Wang Shunqing, also attended the event, expressing hope for increased cooperation in the automotive sector. He encouraged Chinese car manufacturers to strengthen ties with Slovenian companies and enhance exchanges.

"I hope Slovenia, as an EU member, will continue to play a constructive role in fostering stable and healthy China-EU cooperation," Wang added.

Slovenia's car industry, comprising around 400 companies and employing over 40,000 people, accounts for 10 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), according to the Ministry of Economy, Tourism, and Sport. Nearly 40 Slovenian companies participated in the event.

Slovenian car parts manufacturers produce a wide range of components, including headlights, rotors, and commutators. "Our goal is to strengthen partnerships by combining Slovenia's top technical skills and advanced production capabilities with the innovative technologies of our international partners," Han said.

Representatives from Chinese automakers Nio, Jiangling Motors, Tam-Europe, and ATTC attended the meeting and will visit several Slovenian car parts manufacturers in the coming days.

