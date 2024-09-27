Chinese embassy in Slovenia celebrates 75th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 10:47, September 27, 2024

Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Wang Shunqing speaks at a reception marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

LJUBLJANA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Slovenia held a reception here on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

At the event, which was attended by more than 200 people, a short film about Ferdinand Augustin Hallerstein, a Slovenian scientist who lived some 300 years ago and spent most of his working years in China, was screened.

Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Wang Shunqing said at the reception that the story of Hallerstein, whose Chinese name was Liu Songling, demonstrates the history of friendly exchanges between China and Slovenia.

Noting that China has achieved remarkable development over the past 75 years, Wang said China stands ready to make joint efforts for the common development of the world.

Musicians also played distinctive melodies such as the Chinese "Jasmine Flower" at the reception.

Slovenian musicians perform at a reception marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 26, 2024.(Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

