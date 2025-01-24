Senior Chinese official urges further efforts to counter cross-border gambling
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese official Wang Xiaohong on Thursday called for new achievements and breakthroughs to be made in China's fight against cross-border gambling.
Wang, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and state councilor, made the remarks while addressing a national teleconference on anti-cross-border gambling work.
Over recent years, with the country's ever-improved prevention and control system, once-rampant activities of cross-border gambling have been effectively brought under control, Wang said.
Noting the importance of maintaining a zero-tolerance approach during the fight, Wang called for systemic and comprehensive efforts to address both the symptoms and root causes of cross-border gambling.
He also urged efforts to fully tap into the country's political and institutional advantages and further strengthen accountability enforcement, mechanism-building and legal guarantees in the fight.
Photos
Related Stories
- China cracks over 37,000 cross-border gambling cases in 2022
- 53 involved in cross-border online gambling nabbed in east China
- 74 arrested for cross-border online gambling in China's Sichuan
- China reverses rising trend of cross-border gambling
- 145 Chinese individuals face exit restrictions for cross-border gambling, fraud
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.