Senior Chinese official urges further efforts to counter cross-border gambling

Xinhua) 10:32, January 24, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese official Wang Xiaohong on Thursday called for new achievements and breakthroughs to be made in China's fight against cross-border gambling.

Wang, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and state councilor, made the remarks while addressing a national teleconference on anti-cross-border gambling work.

Over recent years, with the country's ever-improved prevention and control system, once-rampant activities of cross-border gambling have been effectively brought under control, Wang said.

Noting the importance of maintaining a zero-tolerance approach during the fight, Wang called for systemic and comprehensive efforts to address both the symptoms and root causes of cross-border gambling.

He also urged efforts to fully tap into the country's political and institutional advantages and further strengthen accountability enforcement, mechanism-building and legal guarantees in the fight.

