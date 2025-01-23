Replacing plastic with bamboo to turn green into "gold" in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:11, January 23, 2025

This photo shows bamboo farmers drying bamboo silk at a bamboo product manufacturing company in Fuxi village, Tanshan township, Yifeng county, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Recently, in Fuxi village, Tanshan township, Yifeng county, Yichun city, east China's Jiangxi Province, a bamboo product manufacturing company saw bamboo farmers drying bamboo silk under the sun.

Yifeng county boasts a bamboo forest area of 872,000 mu (about 58,133 hectares) and a standing stock of 119 million bamboo poles, ranking third in the country and first in Jiangxi Province. In recent years, leveraging its bamboo resource advantages, the county has developed a complete bamboo industry chain, including bamboo planting, drying, processing, and sales.

The county has fostered over 20 bamboo processing enterprises focused on replacing plastic with bamboo. This has not only increased the income of bamboo farmers through expanded bamboo cultivation, but also provided employment opportunities for local villagers in bamboo product companies, boosting their wages. By broadening rural industrial development channels, the county is steadily transforming green resources into economic "gold," achieving sustainable development while enriching its agricultural communities.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

