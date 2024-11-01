Home>>
Trending in China | Autumn bamboo shoots
(People's Daily App) 15:04, November 01, 2024
You may have heard of spring and winter bamboo shoots, but autumn also brings a variety of bamboo shoots. In China, workers usually stay in the deep mountain areas for 40 days to pick the freshest bamboo shoots. After processing, these fresh bamboo shoots are sold as a seasonal favorite nationwide.
