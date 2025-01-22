52 Zimbabwean students awarded China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarship

Xinhua) 11:15, January 22, 2025

Awardees show their certificates during the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarship awarding ceremony at the Chinese embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Jan. 21, 2025. A total of 52 Chinese language learners in Zimbabwe on Tuesday received scholarships under the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarship program for academic excellence. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

HARARE, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 52 Chinese language learners in Zimbabwe on Tuesday received scholarships under the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarship program for academic excellence.

Launched in 2020 by the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe in collaboration with the Confucius Institute at the University of Zimbabwe (CIUZ), the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarship aims to support Zimbabwean students to finish their studies.

The recipients of the scholarship were selected from the CIUZ, Chinese language teaching schools affiliated with the CIUZ, and other Chinese language teaching sites across Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the scholarship award ceremony held at the Chinese Embassy in the capital of Harare, Simelisizwe Sibanda, Zimbabwe's deputy minister of higher and tertiary education, innovation, science and technology development, applauded China for supporting Zimbabwe's quest to ensure that education is available to all.

"The program resonates well with Zimbabwe's ideology and inclusive policy of leaving no one and no place behind in the national building. As a country, our thrust is to make sure that all of us are involved in building this country," he said.

Sibanda said the scholarship program elevates and cements existing cooperation between China and Zimbabwe while motivating young Zimbabweans to contribute to cultural exchanges and educational cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Zimbabwean Director of the CIUZ Laston Mukaro said the scholarship program marks China's endeavor for a community of shared dreams, shared aspirations, and shared prosperity.

By mastering Chinese, students are not only enhancing their communication skills but also positioning themselves for success in a globalized world where China plays a significant role in commerce, technology, and culture, said Mukaro.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding noted the importance of learning a foreign language, adding that in an increasingly interconnected world, language serves as the bridge that connects cultures, fosters understanding, and strengthens friendships.

"By mastering the Chinese language, you are unlocking a treasure trove of opportunities: cultural, academic, and professional. You are becoming custodians of a language spoken by over a billion people and steeped in thousands of years of history," said Zhou.

A Zimbabwean student attending the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarship awarding ceremony rings a replica of an ancient Chinese chime bell at the Chinese embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Jan. 21, 2025. A total of 52 Chinese language learners in Zimbabwe on Tuesday received scholarships under the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarship program for academic excellence. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

Participants pose for a group photo during the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarship awarding ceremony at the Chinese embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Jan. 21, 2025. A total of 52 Chinese language learners in Zimbabwe on Tuesday received scholarships under the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarship program for academic excellence. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

