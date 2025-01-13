Chinese community in Zimbabwe celebrates upcoming Year of the Snake

Xinhua) 11:05, January 13, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding paints the eyes of a lion dance prop during a Spring Festival celebration in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Zheng)

HARARE, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Zimbabwe celebrated the upcoming Year of the Snake on Saturday with a cultural event at the University of Zimbabwe in Harare, the country's capital.

Guests enjoyed a variety of performances, including music, dance, Chinese martial arts and acrobatics, presented by both Chinese and Zimbabwean artists, highlighting the rich cultural ties between the two nations.

Speaking at the event, which attracted a large number of Chinese expatriates living in Zimbabwe, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival is a time for family reunions and for sharing love and blessings.

"Both China and Zimbabwe place great importance on preserving traditions and cultural heritage, which I believe are crucial in our pursuit of prosperity. In the face of tremendous challenges confronting the world today, we can and should draw inspiration, wisdom and strength from our cultures, traditions and ancient philosophies," Zhou said.

Reflecting on the progress of bilateral relations between China and Zimbabwe, Zhou said 2024 is a "year of bumper harvest" for their partnership, highlighting the completion and commissioning of several monumental projects, which are made possible through financial support from the Chinese government and investments from the private sector.

"As we celebrate the Chinese New Year, we also celebrate the strong partnership and unwavering solidarity between China and Zimbabwe," Zhou added.

The event also offered a cultural feast for local audiences, who were captivated by the Spring Festival traditions displayed through performances and authentic Chinese cuisine. Many attendees expressed their admiration for the richness and vibrancy of the Spring Festival culture.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has inscribed "Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year" on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Spring Festival will fall on Jan. 29 this year, kicking off the Year of the Snake.

Overseas Chinese perform Tai Chi, a traditional Chinese martial art, during a Spring Festival celebration in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Zheng)

A musical group of Zimbabwe plays marimba, an African musical instrument, during a Spring Festival celebration in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 11, 2025. (Photo by Tafara Mugwara/Xinhua)

Chinese and Zimbabwean youths perform singing and dancing during a Spring Festival celebration in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 11, 2025. (Photo by Tafara Mugwara/Xinhua)

An overseas Chinese dances during a Spring Festival celebration in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 11, 2025. (Photo by Tafara Mugwara/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)