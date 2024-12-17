Chinese firms commit to community development in Zimbabwe

HARARE, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lithium mining and processing company Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ), in partnership with other Chinese enterprises in Zimbabwe, is implementing community development programs in Goromonzi District of Mashonaland East Province to uplift residents' livelihoods.

The Goromonzi Community Development Project (GCDP) aims to support Zimbabwe's sustainable development goals by effectively responding to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 of attaining an upper-middle-income economy status by 2030, PLZ told Xinhua on Monday.

According to the 2022 census, Goromonzi District has a population of over 386,000 and is known for its natural resources, including water, land, forests, and key minerals.

"Our corporate mission is to contribute to the local economy and society wherever we invest. We are delighted to take the GCDP as an opportunity to collaborate with our Chinese enterprises investing in Africa," said PLZ General Manager Zhu Haijun.

According to Zhu, the development projects being implemented in Goromonzi District cover four sectors, including health enhancement, vocational education for youth, women's empowerment, and energy equity.

"Together we aim to explore a model of joint funding by Chinese enterprises to support the sustainable development of local communities," Zhu said.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Province Apollonia Munzverengwi said the project would effectively support the development of local communities.

"These initiatives will help create jobs and stimulate local economies, as we seek to improve our provincial GDP. The projects will also go a long way in improving the livelihood of our general populace in the district, the province, and the nation at large," she said.

