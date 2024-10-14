Chinese, Zimbabwean universities launch research center on civilization exchanges

Xinhua) 11:04, October 14, 2024

Zhang Donggang (L), chairman of the University Council of Renmin University of China, and University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Paul Mapfumo unveil a commemorative plaque during the inauguration ceremony of the China-Africa Joint Research Center for Exchanges and Mutual Learning between Civilizations in Harare, Zimbabwe, Oct. 11, 2024. The China-Africa Joint Research Center for Exchanges and Mutual Learning between Civilizations was launched Friday in Zimbabwe's capital Harare, bringing together Chinese and African academics to share knowledge, ideas, and perspectives. (Photo by Tafara Mugwara/Xinhua)

HARARE, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The China-Africa Joint Research Center for Exchanges and Mutual Learning between Civilizations was launched Friday in Zimbabwe's capital Harare, bringing together Chinese and African academics to share knowledge, ideas, and perspectives.

The research center, cofounded by Renmin University of China and the University of Zimbabwe, was launched during the inaugural China-Africa Civilization Forum held at the Zimbabwean university.

The research center is expected to facilitate intellectual exchange, produce cutting-edge research and impactful publications, and foster cultural diplomacy between China and Africa.

Speaking at the launch event, University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Paul Mapfumo said cooperation with China has catalyzed human capital development in higher education through investment in educational infrastructure, scholarships and exchange programs, technology transfer, research collaboration, and capacity building.

"With the launch of this research center today, we now can leverage our partnership with Renmin University of China to develop joint research projects and exchange programs that focus on innovation and industrialization," said Mapfumo.

He said in line with Zimbabwe's heritage-based education, the university aims to be a cradle of innovation, fostering entrepreneurship and start-up ventures.

"China's engagement in skills development, vocational training, and entrepreneurship programs align seamlessly with the practical, solution-oriented approach to industrialization. The Chinese experts and institutions have facilitated the training of African experts in various areas of economic development," said Mapfumo.

In addition, he said the research center will catalyze an entrepreneurial spirit, nurturing student-led initiatives and supporting innovative solutions to societal challenges.

In his address during the event, Zhang Donggang, chairman of the University Council of Renmin University of China, said culture is an important spiritual link in connecting Chinese and African people.

"The dream of pursuing modernization together has become a common aspiration of the Chinese and African people," he said.

Zhang said the establishment of the research center is an important measure and effective strategy to promote exchanges in education, and scientific and research cooperation between China and Africa.

On his part, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said educational and cultural exchanges have always been an integral part of the broad China-Zimbabwe relations.

"Both China and Zimbabwe are ancient civilizations with a time-honored history. Both of us attach great importance to education which we believe can serve as catalysts for our modernization drive. We also believe that we can draw lessons, inspiration, wisdom, and strength from our own cultures and traditions in dealing with the challenges that we face today," he said.

