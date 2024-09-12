Zimbabwean president's state visit to China enhance bilateral cooperation: FM

Xinhua) 10:17, September 12, 2024

HARARE, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Agreements signed between China and Zimbabwe during President Emmerson Mnangagwa's state visit to China, ahead of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, a senior official said Tuesday.

"The president had a very successful state visit to the People's Republic of China, and during that visit, many issues were discussed, as would happen between countries that relate well to each other both at the multilateral and bilateral levels," said Frederick Shava, Zimbabwean minister of foreign affairs and international trade, responding to a question from Xinhua during a post-cabinet press briefing in the capital, Harare.

Shava said that one memorandum of understanding (MoU) involved cooperation in infrastructure development, particularly the construction of infrastructure in the new city located in Mount Hampden, just outside Harare, where a China-aided new parliament building was completed in 2022.

"We are building a new city in Mount Hampden, and several structures need to be developed to support this initiative. One of the MoUs is related to the continued assistance from the Chinese in the construction of such structures. We are hopeful that we can engage the Chinese in the construction of office blocks in the new city," Shava said.

"There is also an MoU which seeks to look at how we can enhance solar energy to complement our existing energy production facilities and to be looking at possible rural solar facilities for energy. The Chinese are very skilled in this area, and they will be invited to contribute to the development of this option," he said.

One of the MoUs also addressed cooperation on the control and elimination of schistosomiasis, a disease caused by parasitic worms, Shava added.

