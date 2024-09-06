Zimbabwe welcomes protocol on avocado exports to China

Xinhua) 11:10, September 06, 2024

HARARE, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe's Horticultural Development Council (HDC) welcomed the signing of the protocol for phytosanitary requirements for the exports of Zimbabwean avocados to China, saying the development will promote the growth of the industry.

The protocol was one of the agreements signed between China and Zimbabwe on Tuesday during Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's state visit to China.

HDC's Chief Executive Officer Linda Nielsen said in a statement issued Wednesday that the protocol presented the potential for avocado growers in Zimbabwe to expand their reach into one of the world's largest avocado markets.

She said that the volume of exports to China would depend on the terms outlined in the protocol, particularly sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, as well as the associated costs for the exporters.

"The signing of this protocol delivers a significant opportunity for Zimbabwe to take advantage of the vast Chinese market. This will require strategic intent to meet the strict requirements of the Chinese market. Horticulture producers are ready to discuss investment requirements," she said.

She added that Zimbabwe is projected to produce a record 6,000 metric tons of avocados in 2024 and the avocado industry is planning to increase the growing area from the current 1,500 hectares to 4,000 hectares by 2030.

"This growth is a critical component of the Horticulture Recovery and Growth Plan, which aims to develop the horticulture sector into a 1-billion-U.S. dollar industry. Reaching this target will require supportive policies that attract investment to ramp up production," Nielsen said.

HDC is working with stakeholders to pursue similar protocols for blueberries, pecans, and macadamia nuts for the Chinese market, she said, adding that expanding market access for Zimbabwean produce would benefit growers and reinforce the importance of economic growth.

