Full text: Joint statement between China, Zimbabwe on deepening and enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation and building a high-level China-Zimbabwe community with a shared future
(Xinhua) 13:15, September 04, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Republic of Zimbabwe on Tuesday issued a joint statement on deepening and enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation and building a high-level China-Zimbabwe community with a shared future.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.
