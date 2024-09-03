Languages

Xi holds welcome ceremony for Zimbabwean president

(Xinhua) 16:45, September 03, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony here on Tuesday for Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is on a state visit to China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

