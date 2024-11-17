Interview: Zimbabwe seeks to expand exports to China amid growing trade ties

HARARE, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe is aiming to diversify its export portfolio to China as trade volumes between the two nations continue to grow, a senior official has said.

"Currently, our horticulture exports primarily target markets in the European Union and Britain. We are now looking to diversify, particularly focusing on exporting fruits and vegetables to the Middle East and Asian markets, including China, Malaysia and Indonesia," said Similo Nkala, director of operations at ZimTrade, Zimbabwe's trade promotion agency, on Friday.

A significant milestone in Zimbabwe-China trade relations was achieved in 2022 when the two countries signed a citrus deal, allowing Zimbabwean companies to export fresh citrus to China.

"We have also recently signed a trade protocol for avocado exports, which is a major step toward diversifying our export markets," Nkala told Xinhua. "Discussions are ongoing for additional trade protocols, including those for blueberries, sesame and chilies."

Bilateral trade between Zimbabwe and China has surged in recent years, reflecting the strengthening ties between the two countries. According to the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe, trade grew by 25.6 percent in the first nine months of 2024, reaching 3 billion U.S. dollars. Zimbabwe exported 2.1 billion dollars worth of goods to China while importing 951 million dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of about 1 billion dollars.

Zimbabwe enjoys a competitive edge in agriculture due to its fertile land, favorable climate and soil conditions, Nkala said. "There is significant potential to increase our horticulture exports, particularly fruits and vegetables, to the Chinese market."

He added that Zimbabwean exporters could improve their competitiveness in the vast Chinese market by consolidating consignments to meet demand efficiently.

Zimbabwean leather producers have also gained traction in China. During the 2024 China International Import Expo (CIIE), local companies secured many orders, particularly for high-demand leather products.

The business exhibition of the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports has attracted about 3,500 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions this year. Notably, a record high of 297 Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders are attending the six-day expo that concluded on Nov. 10 in Shanghai. And more than 400 new products, new technologies and new services are unveiled.

"I have seen firsthand during trade fairs in China that our leather products, are in high demand," Nkala said.

Arts and crafts are another promising sector for Zimbabwean exporters. Nkala said that artists participating in the CIIE generated over 500,000 dollars in business.

"The potential is there, especially in arts and crafts, and it remains largely untapped," he added.

