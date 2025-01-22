Heihe in NE China's Heilongjiang thrives through car testing

Heihe city in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, with a population of over 1.2 million, is home to 12 car testing companies and 24 testing bases. They have built partnerships with more than 230 automakers and research institutes.

According to Wang Zhenlong, executive president and secretary-general of the industry cluster branch of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), each car model undergoes a series of tests before it hits the market.

A car undergoes cold-area testing at the Xiaowusili car testing base in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

In Heihe, the lakes and rivers are frozen for around 200 days per year, making it an ideal location for vehicle testing.

"The engine started successfully on the first try at minus 30 degrees Celsius," said Li Jinquan, a project manager at the testing department of Great Wall Motors' technology center. Dressed in work attire, he meticulously analyzed different test data.

In cold regions, vehicles are tested for cold starts, anti-skid capabilities, defrosting and defogging systems, and battery performance. Li Jinquan emphasized the importance of fine-tuning cars for driving on icy and snow-covered roads, where the friction coefficient is significantly lower than on asphalt or concrete surfaces. Achieving better handling on ice and snow is crucial for ensuring the safety and stability of the vehicle.

In 2003, Great Wall Motors came to Heihe for testing for the first time. "At the beginning, there were only a few test roads. Now there are over 120 test roads. The accommodation options have also grown, with the number of hotels increasing to over 400," Li Jinquan said.

Wang Yulong, director of the Heihe municipal industry and information technology bureau, said the testing industry in Heihe generates 170 million yuan (about $23.23 million) annually in direct revenue, driving related industries such as tourism, catering, accommodation, culture, and entertainment to generate 430 million yuan in revenue.

Heilongjiang Red Valley Automotive Test Co., Ltd. is the world's largest and most comprehensive cold-area vehicle testing company. According to Zhao Xinhong, general manager of the company, every summer, major brands contact the company with various business requests. Initially, the company provided venue services, but in recent years, it has added technical services and standard services.

Recently, Li Bin, founder of Chinese electric automaker NIO, Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Chinese tech firm Xiaomi, and Zhang Xinghai, chairman of Chinese vehicle manufacturer Seres Group, have come to Heihe to investigate the progress of testing for their companies' cars.

"Cold-area car testing is a crucial link in the automotive industry chain. For Seres Group, it is a manifestation of our dedication to serving users wholeheartedly and being responsible to consumers, as well as an important means for technological innovation in the automotive industry," Zhang said.

Testing enterprises in Heihe have played a key role in developing over 40 international, national, industry, and group standards for cold-area testing. With an investment of 238 million yuan, Heihe has constructed a national-level closed autonomous driving cold-area testing ground.

By May this year, the first four-season low-temperature testing base in Asia will be completed in Heihe, enabling car manufacturers to conduct testing year-round. Car manufacturers from countries like Germany and South Korea have moved their cold-area testing operations from Europe to Heihe, showcasing the growing appeal and influence of Heihe in the industry.

