Burgeoning ice and snow industry gives rise to new professions in China

People's Daily Online) 15:51, January 17, 2025

With the growing popularity of ice and snow tourism, the ice and snow economy is flourishing, giving rise to new professions. In 2024, China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS) announced 19 new professions and 28 newly classified types of work, with over 20 percent related to the ice and snow industry.

At 7 a.m. in the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin city, northeast China's Jilin Province, with temperatures near minus 17 degrees Celsius, ski patrol rescuers were already busy inspecting all ski tracks for safety before the resort opened.

Skiers enjoy the sport at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin city, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

According to Jin Xin, an executive of the resort, ski patrol rescuers are responsible for inspecting the smoothness of ski tracks, evaluating the previous night's grooming, checking protection measures along the tracks, and ensuring signs are properly installed.

At 8:45 a.m., the first group of ski enthusiasts arrived, and ski patrol rescuers initiated inspections of protective nets and continuous monitoring of snow conditions. For ski patrol rescuers, their role extends beyond mere patrolling to mastering essential rescue skills.

In addition to ski patrol rescuers, six newly classified types of work in the snow and ice industry have been officially added to the national occupational classification.

Zhou Yang, who has worked at the Beidahu Ski Resort for eight years, transitioned from a chemical engineering background to become a ski track planner.

"The most noticeable change is the surge in visitor numbers, especially this year with a significant increase in young people. This has increased the demand for the development of new ski tracks and ski lifts," Zhou said.

Zhou said that this season, the resort has expanded from 64 to 74 ski tracks and increased cableways from 11 to 13.

In the 2024 list of new professions released by the MOHRSS, snowboard maintenance technicians, ski boot maintenance technicians, ski track planners, ice skate maintenance technicians, ice skate blade maintenance technicians, and snowmakers are newly classified types of work.

Currently, 313 million people in China are engaged in ice and snow sports. During the 2024-2025 winter season, the trips made by visitors engaging in ice and snow leisure tourism in China are projected to reach 520 million.

The new professions and newly classified types of work in China's ice and snow economy already have a sizable workforce in place. Efforts will be made to standardize practices, enhance social recognition, and create job opportunities, according to MOHRSS official Li Zhimin.

