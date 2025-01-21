Home>>
China in Melodies | Quanzhou's Unyielding Spirit
(People's Daily Online) 14:24, January 21, 2025
The sounds of Nanyin echo through the streets and alleys of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, as Davletshina Kristina from Russia walks through this ancient city, wearing a crown of flowers. These people by the sea have grown with a courage and broad-mindedness reminiscent of the ocean itself.
Quanzhou embodies a spirit of determination, and amidst the struggle, it carries the weight of history while forging a brighter tomorrow!
Photos
