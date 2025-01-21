We Are China

Spring Festival Gala 2025 held in Paris

Xinhua) 13:36, January 21, 2025

Artists of Paris Opera sing Puccini's "Nessun Dorma" during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Artist Dong Fei performs Peking Opera during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese and French youths sing a Chinese song during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese and French artists stage a chamber music performance during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Artists perform a cross-talk during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

