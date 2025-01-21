Spring Festival Gala 2025 held in Paris
Artists of Paris Opera sing Puccini's "Nessun Dorma" during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Artists stage a Chinese martial arts performance during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Artist Dong Fei performs Peking Opera during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Chinese and French youths sing a Chinese song during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Chinese and French artists stage a chamber music performance during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Artists perform a cross-talk during the Spring Festival Gala 2025 to celebrate Chinese New Year in Paris, France, Jan. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
